Wale Joins CapSole as Chief Creative Officer and Equity Partner

Sneaker preservation company CapSole has named Grammy-nominated rapper Wale its new Chief Creative Officer and equity partner, bringing the longtime sneaker enthusiast into the company’s creative leadership as it looks to expand its presence in sneaker culture.
In his new role, Wale will help guide CapSole’s creative vision, cultural partnerships, and growth strategy. His experience with footwear brands, including Nike, and campaigns such as the “Ice” colorway of the Nike GT Future positions him to help connect sneaker preservation with collectors and the wider culture.
“This is about more than protecting sneakers. It’s about preserving the stories, culture and memories attached to them. Having Wale invest in CapSole and help lead our creative vision is a powerful next step in making preservation part of how the culture thrives,” says CapSole Founder & CEO, Darren Lee.
Founded in 2019 by Lee, CapSole was created after he grew frustrated watching his sneakers deteriorate over time. Working with chemical engineers and preservation specialists, he developed a system designed to combat environmental factors that contribute to sneaker degradation and help slow yellowing.
The company’s technology combines a reusable, airtight pod with a proprietary preservative system. Beyond storage, CapSole aims to promote preservation and sustainability, helping collectors maintain sneakers for their sentimental value and long-term investment potential.
Wale’s appointment marks a new phase for the company as it works to make sneaker preservation an essential part of collecting and extend the life of footwear for current and future generations.