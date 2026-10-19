Another major injury debate distracts from the upcoming NBA season excitement. This time the NBA’s troubling run of Achilles injuries has claimed another player, with Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons reportedly suffering a complete tear of his right Achilles tendon during Sunday’s team practice.

Just in: Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A suspected season-ending injury for Simmons after rejuvenated and impressive training camp and preseason performances. pic.twitter.com/v4HBvCbgQF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2026

The October 18 injury arrives just three days before Sacramento’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. An MRI reportedly confirmed the rupture, with surgery expected to end Simmons’ 2026-27 campaign before it begins.

The number of Achilles injuries in the NBA is a problem pic.twitter.com/4wIzJ2s6gn — SurgiFi (@FiSurgi) October 19, 2026

Fans are increasingly questioning whether modern basketball footwear plays a role. One viral post from X user big k, @problemsthots, captured that frustration:

“there’s an achilles epidemic in the nba right now and I really don’t want to sound like a casual but it’s gotta be the shoes lol”

there’s an achilles epidemic in the nba right now and I really don’t want to sound like a casual but it’s gotta be the shoes lol. — big k. (@problemsthots) October 18, 2026

For the 30-year-old Australian, the timing is especially difficult. Simmons signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Sacramento in September, hoping to revive his career after missing the entire previous season with chronic back and leg problems. He had impressed during training camp and averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds, and four assists across two preseason appearances.

Following the diagnosis, Simmons shared a message reflecting his determination to recover.

Ben Simmons returning to the NBA is showing you never give up on the game you love 🙌



Stream "Being Ben" on the ESPN App and Disney+ pic.twitter.com/YaPt1xaHPk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2026

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story.”

His setback adds urgency to a growing conversation around player health. The NBA reportedly recorded seven complete Achilles ruptures last season, exceeding the usual annual range of zero to four.

Researchers have also examined workload changes, conditioning, and the sport’s increasing physical demands. The league is studying prevention strategies as players face rehabilitation periods often lasting nine to twelve months.

For Simmons, another lengthy recovery now stands between him and his anticipated NBA return.