A posthumous album from D’Angelo is in development, with six tracks completed as his family reviews a vault of unreleased recordings from the late neo-soul pioneer.

Luther Archer, D’Angelo‘s brother confirmed the project, noting that additional music is still available for potential future releases.

“We’ve got an album coming out,” Archer stated. “There are six tracks [so far]. But then we have a whole vault of music that’s never been released.”

The singer’s estate is also exploring several long-term projects, including a potential collection of B-sides. Archer indicated that more releases could follow, adding that “there’s several projects down the road.”

Among the archived recordings under consideration are unreleased collaborations featuring Mary J. Blige and Michael Jackson, offering the possibility of previously unheard music from D’Angelo alongside other influential artists.

The upcoming project would mark D’Angelo’s first full-length offering since 2014’s Black Messiah, his acclaimed third studio album.