Hip-hop powerhouses Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, and Jim Jones gathered in New York City on Saturday, October 10, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their breakout podcast, Let’s Rap About It. Held at Queens restaurant and lounge Partake NYC, the celebration brought together fans, industry tastemakers, and fellow hip-hop veterans for a night filled with classic New York energy and undeniable culture.

Curated as an extension of the show itself, the evening delivered a family-style atmosphere that showcased the four hosts’ natural chemistry. The milestone event featured live on-stage commentary, an exclusive merchandise drop, and a fan meet-and-greet.

Guests turned out in statement footwear—ranging from fresh kicks and stilettos to the now-infamous “kitten heels,” a nod to one of the podcast’s most viral debates regarding whether low heels belong in the club. Soundtrack for the night was provided by DJ Wavey and DJ First Choice, who kept the crowd moving with a mix of host classics and current tracks, including Fabolous’ “Brooklyn Badness (WYFL Freestyle),” Maino’s “NY Love,” Dave East’s “It Gotta Be Me,” and Jim Jones’ “In the Car.”

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The hosts kicked off the program by thanking each other and their supporters for fueling the show’s breakout year and supporting their individual creative ventures. The star-studded guest list featured notable appearances by Bronx rapper Remy Ma, Lil Mama, Albee Al, Connie Diiamond, Kocky Ka, and Chrissy Lampkin.

Produced by The Oracle Media, the event was supported by sponsors 1800 Tequila and Foot Locker.

New episodes of Let’s Rap About It air every Friday at 12:00 PM EST on YouTube and are available across all major podcast platforms.

Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain