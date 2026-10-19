The NBA and major sportsbooks are tightening restrictions on high-risk betting markets ahead of the 2026-27 season, targeting wagers that could offer significant payouts on specific in-game outcomes.

The updated rules restrict bets on individual plays, opening-tip results, and player statistical unders. Additional limitations apply to unders on players expected to play fewer than 12 minutes, as well as parlays combining these types of wagers.

The restrictions will also extend to the 2027 WNBA season, expanding the measures across both professional basketball leagues.

The move comes amid several gambling investigations involving NBA players, including Jontay Porter, Terry Rozier, and Malik Beasley. The new limitations focus on betting markets associated with individual plays and player performance, introducing tighter boundaries around certain wagers offered by sportsbooks.

As the NBA prepares for the upcoming season, the restrictions mark a shift in how specific betting options will be handled across the league’s gambling landscape.