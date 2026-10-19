NFL Sunday brought another round of chaos, with dramatic finishes, quarterback struggles, and a few performances that could reshape the playoff picture.

Another Week, Another Moment Of CeeDee Lamb And George Pickens Questioning Why They’re On The Cowboys.



The Star Receivers Look Frustrated Once Again After Another Rough Night In Dallas.



Same Story. 😬 pic.twitter.com/lmpSvj2Auq — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 19, 2026

Dak Prescott endured a rough afternoon as Green Bay defeated Dallas 23-13. The Packers’ defense overwhelmed the Cowboys, forcing two Prescott interceptions in a game featuring 22 penalties. Dallas has now dropped two straight since Prescott told C.J. Stroud to “go get some wins.”

Since this moment:



Texans: 2-0

Cowboys 0-2 pic.twitter.com/C2NeRZh2h1 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) October 19, 2026

Stroud apparently received the message. Houston edged Jacksonville 34-31 in England, improving to 2-0 since Prescott’s remark. Travis Hunter delivered a touchdown and interception on consecutive drives, while Marvin Harrison Jr. made his Texans debut.

Josh Allen supplied another highlight-reel moment, scrambling before delivering an improbable touchdown pass to Keon Coleman as Buffalo survived Las Vegas 33-30.

Pittsburgh erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Tampa Bay 26-19 in overtime. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns, tying Peyton Manning for third all-time with 539 career scoring passes.

Kansas City remained undefeated after dismantling the Chargers 22-6. Kenneth Walker rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Patrick Mahomes collected his 100th victory in his 131st start, matching Tom Brady’s record pace.

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Darnell Washington for a Steelers TD!



PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xrU7XHX6dB — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Elsewhere, Chicago defeated Atlanta 31-23 behind Caleb Williams’ 305 passing yards. Cleveland stunned Baltimore 13-10, Tennessee earned its first victory, and Carolina handed Philadelphia its fourth consecutive loss.

Arizona shocked the Rams 18-16 behind six field goals, while New Orleans erased a 27-point deficit against the Giants. New England also handled the Jets 26-19.

The day’s strangest moments included C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s ejection for spitting at Brock Bowers, premature fireworks at Lambeau Field, and Rodgers telling Josiah Trotter, “I know your dad.”

Another Sunday, another reminder that the NFL rarely follows anyone’s script.