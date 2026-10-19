STARZ is giving fans an early look at the highly anticipated third and final season of “P-Valley” with an exclusive preview of the upcoming premiere.

The network will release the first five minutes of the season three premiere exclusively to STARZ subscribers at 6:55 p.m. PT / 9:55 p.m. ET today through the STARZ app and on its linear channel, leading into an all-new episode of “S.W.A.T. Exiles.” The preview marks the first extended look at the final season ahead of its debut on Friday, December 4, when two new episodes will be released.

In the upcoming season, the newly opened Promised Land Casino brings a wave of money to Chucalissa, creating new opportunities and escalating chaos for the city’s residents. As dreamers, schemers, and high rollers arrive chasing fortune, they must decide how much they are willing to risk for a legendary payday.

At The Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) sets her sights on expanding her empire, while Roulette (Gail Bean) breaks the club’s cardinal rule to build her own. Meanwhile, Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) faces challenges as his gang ties threaten his future, and Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) struggles to escape her circumstances and reclaim her freedom.

With money, ambition, and survival colliding, the final season promises another chapter of high-stakes drama in Chucalissa as its characters navigate the consequences of their choices.