Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition (UJC) hosted the fourth annual UJC Summit on October 17 at The Shed in New York City, bringing together more than 1,500 attendees and nearly 40 changemakers for conversations on criminal justice reform.

The summit addressed probation and parole reform, police accountability, mental health, education, alternative sentencing, and challenges faced by women within the justice system. Attendees also connected with 40 national and local nonprofit organizations, including REFORM Alliance, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Center for Policing Equity.

Highlights included Angela Rye moderating a discussion with families affected by police violence, while Charlamagne Tha God led a mental health conversation with Judge Ginger Lerner-Wren and Dr. Jessica Clemons on treatment and community-based crisis response.

Dr. Jelani Cobb led a discussion on education and justice system involvement with Janine Yass and education advocates. Another panel featuring Judge Victoria Pratt, Rashad Robinson, and Hon. Aramis N. Donell explored restorative justice, diversion programs, and alternatives to incarceration.

Topeka K. Sam moderated a conversation on incarceration, reentry, and second chances alongside justice advocates Michelle West, Starling Thomas, and Marcy Croft.

Award-winning journalist Dan Slepian received the UJC Award in recognition of his decades-long work investigating wrongful convictions and systemic failures in the U.S. criminal legal system. Students from several schools and youth organizations also participated in the event.