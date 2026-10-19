Video game adaptations are having another major moment in Hollywood, with Street Fighter and Resident Evil delivering impressive box office numbers and giving studios plenty to celebrate.

Director Kitao Sakurai’s live-action Street Fighter debuted atop the worldwide box office with $51 million, collecting $31 million domestically and another $20 million across 65 international markets. Produced on an $82 million budget, the action-packed adaptation arrives with a recognizable cast and plenty of nostalgia surrounding Capcom’s legendary fighting franchise.

Noah Centineo leads as Ken alongside Andrew Koji as Ryu and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. WWE superstars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns bring additional muscle to the lineup, portraying Guile and Akuma, respectively.

Critics have been less enthusiastic, with reviews hovering around 40 percent. Audiences are responding more favorably, scoring the film near 80 percent. That reception could prove crucial as the movie enters its second weekend and looks to build momentum through word of mouth.

Zach Cregger's ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ has passed $350M worldwide.



Tracking to be one of the rare horror films to pass $400M in its overall run. pic.twitter.com/GYgj9XX7Of — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Zach Cregger’s R-rated Resident Evil reboot continues its impressive theatrical run, reaching approximately $361 million worldwide against a $75 million production budget.

Since opening September 18, the horror adaptation has earned $148.5 million domestically, with China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia helping drive international business. The performance makes it the highest-grossing installment in the franchise’s history and extends Cregger’s commercial momentum following Weapons.

The excitement has also reached the gaming community. Developer Julian Zamora recreated the film’s terrifying barn sequence as a fan-made game inspired by the fixed-camera survival horror aesthetic of the original PlayStation era.

With both properties drawing attention, Hollywood’s appetite for recognizable gaming franchises appears stronger than ever.