On this date in 1993, Eric “Eazy-E” Wright unleashed his second solo EP, It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa, through Ruthless Records and Relativity Records. Thirty-three years later, the eight-track project remains one of Hip Hop’s most notorious response records, capturing the bitter fallout between former N.W.A members and one of the most explosive rivalries in West Coast rap history.

Arriving five years after his groundbreaking solo debut, Eazy-Duz-It, and a year after his 5150: Home 4 tha Sick EP, the release found the Compton MC defending his reputation and the Ruthless Records empire he helped establish. By 1993, N.W.A had already fractured following Ice Cube’s departure in 1989 and Dr. Dre’s subsequent exit in 1991. Disputes over contracts, money and loyalty had transformed one of Hip Hop’s most influential groups into opposing camps.

Dr. Dre’s departure for Suge Knight’s Death Row Records intensified the conflict, particularly following the release of his landmark 1992 solo debut, The Chronic. While the album helped redefine West Coast Hip Hop through its revolutionary G-funk production, it also featured pointed attacks against Eazy-E, turning their personal and business disagreements into a highly publicized rap feud.

Eazy wasn’t about to let those shots go unanswered.

It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa served as a direct counterattack, with its most memorable moment arriving on “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s,” featuring B.G. Knocc Out and Dresta. The record challenged Dre’s street credibility, criticized his Death Row affiliation and questioned the gangsta image being promoted by his former partner. Its accompanying music video further escalated the rivalry, making the track one of the most recognizable diss records of the early 1990s.

The EP’s title track, “It’s On,” continued the assault, while selections such as “Any Last Werdz,” “Still a Nigga” and “Gimmie That Nutt” demonstrated Eazy’s unmistakable delivery, dark humor and confrontational storytelling. His signature high-pitched cadence remained intact, but the hostility surrounding the project gave his performances an added sense of urgency.

Beyond the lyrical warfare, the EP reinforced Eazy’s position as both an artist and an independent record executive determined to protect the Ruthless Records legacy. While Dre was helping establish Death Row as the West Coast’s newest powerhouse, Eazy remained committed to the label that had introduced N.W.A and helped bring gangsta rap into mainstream consciousness.

Commercially, It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa proved that Eazy’s audience remained firmly behind him. The EP debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and sold more than 110,000 copies during its opening week. It eventually earned double-platinum certification from the RIAA, becoming one of the most successful releases of his solo career.

Tragically, the project would also become the final record Eazy-E released during his lifetime. The Ruthless Records founder died on March 26, 1995, at just 30 years old, following complications from AIDS, leaving behind a legacy that forever changed the direction of West Coast Hip Hop.

Thirty-three years after its release, It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa remains a defining chapter in the N.W.A saga and a reminder of an era when personal rivalries were settled on wax with little concern for industry politics or public relations. Its impact extended beyond the feud itself, cementing Eazy-E’s reputation as an unapologetic voice who refused to back down from even his most powerful former allies.

Salute to the late, great Eazy-E, B.G. Knocc Out, Dresta and everyone who contributed to this historic release. More than three decades later, It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa remains essential listening for West Coast Hip Hop fans and an undeniable piece of the legacy of the Godfather of Gangsta Rap.