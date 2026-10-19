Just takes pics with anyone, huh? A recent photograph showing President Donald Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up alongside a Florida official facing serious criminal charges is circulating socials, drawing renewed scrutiny over the official’s political connections and the allegations against him.

The man standing next to Donald Trump is Mike Caruso, currently on trial for urinating in his 3 year old grandson's mouth. pic.twitter.com/7mUTGTVI62 — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 17, 2026

The image reportedly features Trump with Caruso, a Republican appointed Palm Beach County Clerk by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2025. The two appear to be posing together at a resort, although the photograph’s date and circumstances have not been established. Yeah, okay, right.

When he wasn’t signing antisemitism bills for the state of Florida while he was visiting Israel, he was urinating in his own grandson’s mouth while on family cruises, according to arrest affidavits.



This is Mike Caruso, a Florida republican who wants to control what you’re… pic.twitter.com/f963BMnFK9 — Senex (@senex_official) October 16, 2026

Caruso was reportedly arrested on August 18, 2026, and charged with five felonies, including kidnapping and lewd molestation involving a young relative. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between late 2024 and August 2025 during family outings.

Disgusting. And this President is taking thumbs up pics with him.

Anyways, where are those FULL Epstein files?

Meanwhile,… a Trump supporter eats his own ear wax on live TV: pic.twitter.com/oP8Cyhp6Yj — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 18, 2026

Caruso has denied the allegations and remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty. He was reportedly released on $160,000 bond while the criminal proceedings continue.

The controversy has also placed Caruso’s political history under a microscope. A former Florida state representative, he was seeking election to retain the clerk’s position when the charges emerged. DeSantis suspended him immediately following his arrest, and Shannon Ramsey-Chessman was appointed interim clerk.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier addressed the case, stating, “Being in a position of public trust provides no shield from accountability.”

The circulating photograph has fueled criticism across social media, particularly among users questioning the relationships between prominent Republican figures and officials accused of serious misconduct.

Still, the photograph alone establishes no involvement by Trump in the alleged crimes, and there is no verified indication that he knew about the accusations.

With Caruso’s criminal case continuing and his political future uncertain, the allegations have become a broader test of public accountability in Florida politics.