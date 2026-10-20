21 Savage celebrated his 34th birthday in throwback style this weekend, hosting his ninth annual birthday bash at Cinestage in Atlanta with a 1990s and 2000s-inspired theme.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum rapper and humanitarian dressed as Snoop Dogg for the occasion, bringing a nostalgic touch to the celebration. Guests embraced the era with retro-inspired fashion, while the event featured throwback vibes, soulful sounds, and an atmosphere centered on music and community.

Entertainment highlights included performances from legendary R&B group SWV and rapper G Herbo, who helped keep the energy high throughout the evening.

The star-studded guest list included Quavo, G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and Yung Nudy, among other attendees who joined the Atlanta-based artist to celebrate his latest birthday milestone.

The annual gathering has become a recurring celebration for 21 Savage, bringing together artists, friends, and other notable figures for a night of music and festivities.

This year’s edition leaned into the influence of 90s and 2000s culture, blending nostalgic style with performances from established names across hip-hop and R&B. The celebration marked another birthday milestone for the global superstar, whose Atlanta roots remained central to the occasion.