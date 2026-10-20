Dillon Brooks has found another way to get under LeBron James’ skin, and this time, he’s turning their longtime NBA rivalry into a full-blown advertising campaign.

The Phoenix Suns forward is the face of a new 30-second commercial for prediction market platform Kalshi, introducing a fictional device called the “King Blocker” that supposedly eliminates any mention of James’ famous nicknames.

The commercial features Brooks relaxing on a couch while a disguised version of himself demonstrates the remote-style gadget, which silences references to “King James” and “The Chosen One.” The concept plays directly into Brooks’ reputation for antagonizing James, a dynamic that has generated headlines throughout their encounters on the court.

Dillon Brooks has a billboard in NYC trolling LeBron before he makes his 76ers debut tonight in MSG https://t.co/hChJkm2PpH pic.twitter.com/UxA4gaEWac — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 20, 2026

Kalshi is taking the joke beyond television screens. Billboards featuring imagery from the campaign have appeared near Times Square in New York City, strategically timed to coincide with James’ highly anticipated Philadelphia 76ers debut against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The placement gives the campaign an added layer of humor, bringing Brooks’ familiar trash talk into the same city where James is preparing to begin his next NBA chapter.

The promotion also includes sports-related giveaways, with fans getting opportunities to receive physical versions of the fictional device.

Brooks has spent years embracing his role as one of basketball’s most outspoken personalities, particularly when James is involved. Their rivalry has become a recurring storyline, fueled by competitive exchanges and Brooks’ willingness to challenge one of the game’s biggest stars.

Now, Kalshi is capitalizing on that history, turning an ongoing basketball feud into a marketing moment that fans can actually take home.