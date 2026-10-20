ICYMI, the moment Aviel “Avi” Hirschfield’s alleged reference track for Drake’s hit record “Janice STFU” leaked on X, his copyright lawsuit against the 6God turned into the timeline’s favorite case file. It’s debatable whether the alleged demo sounds close to the ICEMAN chart-topper to raise any eyebrows, however Drake’s supporters went to work immediately.

Drake's "Janice STFU" has now sold over 1 MILLION units in the US, making it eligible for RIAA Platinum certification 🏆 https://t.co/KB0Wdo10ts — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 10, 2026

First stop was Lykke Li. The hook rides the melody of her 2011 hit “I Follow Rivers,” a credited and cleared interpolation on the record. X User Cee Slizzy @Yeah_aiite posted:

“So we forgetting that the hook was inspired by Lykke Li who he’s worked with before, and the original song “that’s just how I feel” dropped in the iceman episode last September. So apparently he waited till January 26′ to get a hook for the song??”

So we forgetting that the hook was inspired by Lykke Li who he’s worked with before, and the original song “that’s just how I feel” dropped in the iceman episode last September. So apparently he waited till January 26’ to get a hook for the song?? https://t.co/FTA14Dw8tI — Cee Slizzy (@Yeah_Aiite) October 20, 2026

Drake stan @DrizzyValentino backed that up: “It’s a interpolation of “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li (credited and literally shared the song on IG)”

It’s a interpolation of “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li ( credited and literally shared the song on IG )



Another lawsuit that will be dismissed ✌️ https://t.co/J89ehTlLXm — Drizzy Valentino 🦉 (@drizzyvalentino) October 16, 2026

The full writers list on the track runs deep: Drake, Lykke Li, FNZ, b4u, Rogét Chahayed, Finatik, Zac, Björn Yttling, and Rick Nowels. Felipe @spinboutu_ looked at that roster and asked the obvious question:

“Why would Drake credit all these people but leave this guy out? By his own admission, he never sent anything directly to Drake. He’s just speculating that FNZ might have shared his work with him. And Drake credited FNZ. So if he has a case against anyone, it should be FNZ. But chances are this bum is just lying and trying to abuse the legal system to make a quick buck.”

Why would Drake credit all these people but leave this guy out?



By his own admission, he never sent anything directly to Drake. He’s just speculating that FNZ might have shared his work with him. And Drake credited FNZ. So if he has a case against anyone, it should be FNZ.



But… https://t.co/1ASelPAgmS pic.twitter.com/FIqHxGAsSY — Felipe 🧊🧊🧊🇧🇷 (@spinboutU_) October 16, 2026

Then @Tylerknauer brought the calendar: “Janice STFU was recorded before January. So he already got that wrong. In fact it was even blue printed before November of 2025. He lost that fake legal battle before it even started. I’m not sure if he realizes you can see the metadata of files and see the original dates.”

Janice STFU was recorded before January. So he already got that wrong. In fact it was even blue printed before November of 2025. He lost that fake legal battle before it even started. I'm not sure if he realizes you can see the metadata of files and see the original dates. https://t.co/atLvkuGeOq — Tyler (@tylerknauer) October 20, 2026

The producer side got loud too. Rising creator @whats_the_dirt reported: “Well respected producer Vinylz calls the man suing Drake for Janice STFU a liar and a clown.”

We dug up a post from OVO supporter @certifiedjared where his September post noting Vinylz “is responsible for 5 AM In Toronto, Know Yourself, Fake Love, 0 To 100/The Catch Up, You Broke My Heart, Jimmy Cooks, Rich Flex, No Guidance, Meltdown, First Person Shooter, No Friends In The Industry & more.”

Well respected producer Vinylz calls the man suing Drake for Janice STFU a liar and a clown pic.twitter.com/1zWsd7xgM0 — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) October 20, 2026

Legendary producer @Vinylz seen rocking his OVO chain



Responsible for 5 AM In Toronto, Know Yourself, Fake Love, 0 To 100/The Catch Up, You Broke My Heart, Jimmy Cooks, Rich Flex, No Guidance, Meltdown, First Person Shooter, No Friends In The Industry & more. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rlqZr7FS0G — King Jared (@certifiedjared) September 16, 2026

@skyyreturns posted: “He (as in plaintiff Aviel Caleb Hirschfield) literally posted Janice STFU months ago and now he decided to sue for some bullshit like this???”

He literally posted Janice STFU months ago and now he decided to sue for some bullshit like this??? https://t.co/M0clt2MXUv pic.twitter.com/l6zAqKe9qq — $$$ky 𓅓 (@skyyreturns) October 20, 2026

The receipts hold up. Hirschfield, known on IG as @goodbyecalev, posted Drake with ICEMAN artwork highlighting the song on the album’s May 15 release date. He followed with FOMO content captioned “Janice” on September 18. Both posts are still live, and the May one sits pinned to his profile.

X User The Internet Detective @Vtuber94077 added: “Drake previewed an early version of Janice STFU (then titled That’s Just How I Feel) during an Iceman EPS 3 livestream on September 4, 2025, months before the January 2026 demo was allegedly recorded by Aviel Hirschfield.”

Drake previewed an early version of Janice STFU (then titled

"That's Just How I Feel") during an Iceman EPS 3 livestream on September 4, 2025, months before the January 2026 demo was allegedly recorded by Aviel Hirschfield. pic.twitter.com/1rqfR6AGFS https://t.co/r0gmKMNGOR — The Internet Detective (@Vtuber94077) October 20, 2026

X User WhisperMyName @goatj23akron went full prosecutor: “Sooooooo….This man Aviel Calev Hirschfield aka @goodbyecalev …who hopped on X on May 19 to flex his resume…bragging about the “direct impact of what working with Drake can bring… TWICE” was so busy counting his blessings from “Heated” and “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” that he forgot he was planning to sue the hand that fed him? 🤔 He wasn’t crying about “stolen cadences” or “forged metadata” in May. He went out of his way to aggressively ride for Drake telling the entire internet to “Janice STFU” and stream the track. He went out of his way to aggressively ride for Drake, telling the entire internet to “Janice STFU” and stream the track. Seems he gave Drake’s lawyers the easiest “Exhibit A” in legal history. He didn’t just back himself into a corner…dude tweeted his way into a courtroom defeat.👀”

Sooooooo….This man Aviel Calev Hirschfield aka @goodbyecalev …who hopped on X on May 19 to flex his resume…bragging about the "direct impact of what working with Drake can bring… TWICE" was so busy counting his blessings from "Heated" and "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" that he… https://t.co/woQopsZHOk pic.twitter.com/UOs98UDInu — WhisperMyName (@GOATJ23akron) October 17, 2026

X User FREEMONEY COZY @misterhappybruv kept it short: “Why’d it get registered more than two months after Janice STFU was released? 🤣😭”

Why’d it get registered more than two months after Janice STFU was released? 🤣😭 https://t.co/MnOjg90ZbY pic.twitter.com/JO0U1oOwaE — FREEMONEY COZY (@misterhappybruv) October 19, 2026

Drake’s camp shut this claim by the plaintiff real quick. A rep for Drake told TMZ … “These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations.”

Look, we know some of these users are Drake Stans but that doesn’t mean their takes don’t have merit. And after all that sleuthing, social media hears them loud and clear.