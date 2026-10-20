Fanatics Sports & Casino has announced its FAIR PLAY™ Max Pledge, extending player injury protection across full NFL and NBA games for every customer at no additional charge.

The program automatically applies to eligible player prop bets without requiring a token, opt-in, or separate claim. If a player suffers an injury and does not return to the game, the affected bet leg is voided, regardless of when the injury occurs.

“At Fanatics, everything we build starts with making the fan experience better,” said Ted Moss, President, Sportsbook at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “We were the first in the industry to launch player injury protection with FAIR PLAY™, and now we’re the first to cover the whole game at no charge to the customer. If your player goes down in the second half, you get FanCash back — it’s your way into everything Fanatics offers, from tickets and merch to cards and your next bet.”

For single bets, the original stake is returned. On parlays, the remaining legs continue, while reimbursement timing depends on when the injury occurs and when all legs settle. First-half injuries are handled immediately, while second-half protection is credited as FanCash after the game concludes.

Fanatics describes the expansion as the latest development in its injury protection program, which launched in 2024. The company says it previously introduced first-half and second-half protection at no charge.

FanCash can be used across the Fanatics ecosystem, including merchandise, trading cards, tickets, Lids, and additional bets. Customers can also earn up to 10% back on bets, win or lose, subject to applicable terms.