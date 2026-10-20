NBA star Jaylen Brown celebrated his milestone 30th birthday with an exclusive black-tie affair at Vue on 50 in Philadelphia this past Saturday, welcoming more than 400 guests for an evening of entertainment and luxury.

The celebration featured two expansive event spaces connected by a grand hallway, creating an immersive atmosphere filled with custom experiences and live entertainment. Guests enjoyed cocktails powered by Hennessy, prosecco served from an oversized ice sculpture, performances by the Chocolate Ballerina Company, a custom perfume bar by Whiff’d, live fashion illustrations by Sarah Campli, casino gaming, live painting by Art RZA, and music from the A-Level Gentlemen.

Special performances by Keyshia Cole and Loe Shimmy added to the evening’s entertainment.

The guest list included LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, VJ Edgecombe, Meek Mill, Gillie Da Kid, FERG, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Senator Vincent Hughes, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Members of the Philadelphia 76ers team, coaching staff, and ownership were also in attendance, including head coach Nick Nurse and President Mike Gansey.

Photos by: Malcolm Johnson

Additional guests included Tylil, Taylor Townsend, Julian Horton, Young Gunz, Stephen Fulton Jr., and several other notable figures from sports and entertainment.

The event celebrated Brown’s 30th birthday, his new chapter in Philadelphia, and the people who have supported his journey.

The celebration was powered by Theory Communications, J. McAllister Events, and Hue Backbay.