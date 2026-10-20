With the midterm elections approaching, a group of national security veterans is reportedly working behind the scenes to help state officials prepare for possible federal interference in the voting process. In other words, Trump might do his Trump thing.

This is how you know my recordings are real and they're scared. Washington Post already doing counter-messaging.



"A small group of U.S. national security officials has been discreetly advising state governments and congressional lawmakers on how to prepare for the possibility… pic.twitter.com/LwbkNtdrQK — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

According to an October 20 report from The Washington Post, advisers with backgrounds at the Defense Department and experience countering authoritarianism have consulted governors, election administrators and bipartisan lawmakers across approximately 10 states.

Hello Washington Post,



Are these people in the group of 10 officials you mention? Because they're all over my files where they're working with the same ex-USAID officials plotting to rewrite the Constitution. https://t.co/NFvPsobpsx pic.twitter.com/mKgNYK61XX — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

The discussions center on protecting election operations against extraordinary scenarios, including the potential presence of military personnel or federal immigration agents at polling locations and attempts to challenge certified election results.

The reported consultations arrive amid continued concerns about election security and the boundaries of federal authority. State officials are responsible for administering elections, making coordination between local governments and federal agencies especially consequential when questions arise over security, voter access and the certification process.

The report, which relies on two anonymous sources, has also generated skepticism online. Questions surrounding the timing of its publication and the identities of those involved have become part of the conversation, particularly with Election Day just two weeks away.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security have denied plans to deploy troops or immigration enforcement personnel to monitor polling places.

Federal law also places significant restrictions on deploying armed personnel to election sites, adding another legal dimension to the preparations.

For election officials, the immediate priority remains ensuring voters can cast ballots safely and that results are processed according to established law.

With control of Congress hanging in the balance, the reported advisory effort highlights just how seriously some national security veterans are treating the possibility of an election dispute.