Feels like Christmas in October. The NBA is officially back, and the 2026-27 season is wasting no time delivering major storylines.

Jayson Tatum and Cade Cunningham arrive at Little Caesars Arena. 🔥



📺 NBA Tip-Off: Celtics at Pistons on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/573uLNIEeG — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 20, 2026

Tuesday, October 20, marks the beginning of a new campaign with three nationally televised matchups featuring championship ambitions, superstar debuts and some serious unfinished business.

The first bucket of the 2026-27 NBA regular season belongs to John Collins 🔥



Plus it's his first bucket as a Piston… Watch Celtics/Pistons NOW on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/PEjeyFbQYg — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2026

The action begins in Detroit, where the Pistons welcome the Boston Celtics for an unusual afternoon opener. Detroit enters the season carrying the expectations that come with finishing atop the Eastern Conference, while Boston arrives with a revamped roster featuring Jayson Tatum and newly acquired Paul George. Their early-season meeting offers an immediate look at two teams expected to shape the conference’s playoff picture.

"I've had a few ruin my nights. It's not fun. … If it's their ring night, they gotta take the first loss."



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Sixers look to spoil the Knicks' ring night tonight at MSG 👀



(via @Krisplashed) pic.twitter.com/m87yeRYhhy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2026

The spotlight then shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks are preparing for a celebration more than five decades in the making. Before their 7 p.m. ET matchup against Philadelphia, the Knicks will raise their first NBA championship banner in over 50 years.

Sixers stars Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid were asked if there’s anything particularly intriguing about playing the Knicks on New York’s Banner Night when the regular season begins Tuesday.@SportsRadioWIP @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/WNOccqB0LP — Dave Uram (@MrUram) October 17, 2026

The 76ers have their own headline-making additions, with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining Joel Embiid in a star-studded lineup. Their regular-season debuts bring another layer of anticipation to an already electric night in New York.

Out West, the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals. Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline a matchup between two franchises with championship expectations and plenty of recent history.

NBC and Peacock will carry all three games nationally, giving basketball fans a full day of action as the league begins another season.