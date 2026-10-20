Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are expanding their VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish franchise with two new colorways, Red and Storm, arriving globally this month.
The latest releases introduce contrasting palettes to the distinctive sneaker silhouette, continuing the evolution of one of the partnership’s signature footwear designs. Since its debut, the Adistar Jellyfish has appeared in a series of limited and global releases, building on its futuristic aesthetic and exaggerated proportions.
Both colorways feature the sneaker’s signature combination of an engineered mesh upper, sculptural cage, and flowing midsole inspired by the movement of a jellyfish. Glow-in-the-dark detailing adds another distinctive element to the design, while the new color options offer fresh interpretations for the fall season.
The release also highlights the continued development of VIRGINIA, Pharrell’s creative platform that brings together fashion, design, music, and community. Through its partnership with adidas Originals, the platform explores unconventional forms and new possibilities in footwear design.
The VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish in Red and Storm will retail for $300 USD and launch globally on October 24, 2026. The sneakers will be available through the CONFIRMED app, adidas app, and select retailers worldwide.
Sign-ups for the release open October 19, 2026.