Shortee Is Bringing Hip-Hop’s Independent Spirit to the Future of Entertainment 

Hip-hop has always been about more than music. From independent record labels and mixtapes to groundbreaking music videos and films, the culture has consistently created its own lanes when traditional systems closed their doors. Nelson Moses Lassiter, founder of Shortee, is bringing that same spirit of independence to the next generation of visual storytelling, with the platform officially launching December 1, 2026.

With experience at Netflix, Tubi and DramaBox, Lassiter has worked across premium streaming, ad-supported entertainment and vertical storytelling. His credits include Wednesday, 3 Body Problem and Married to a Balla. Along the way, he witnessed an industry where rising production costs often make executives hesitant to take chances on emerging talent.

At Tubi, Lassiter advocated for a first-time director and a Black actress in her first leading role on Married to a Balla. The film’s success led to a sequel, strengthening his belief that new voices deserve opportunities to prove themselves.

Now, through Shortee, he wants to give independent creators the tools to build audiences, monetize their work and maintain ownership of their intellectual property.

“Hip-hop taught me two things: nobody makes it alone, and you should own what you create,” Lassiter says.

That philosophy is reflected in Shortee’s approach to developing talent. The platform connects emerging writers of color with established production companies and directors, including Seraphim Studios, the team behind 30 Years Frozen and Three Brothers’ Regret, a series that generated several million dollars in revenue. By pairing fresh creative voices with experienced production partners, Shortee aims to give promising filmmakers the relationships and resources to bring their stories to life.

From Michael Jackson’s cinematic music videos to films like Belly, Paid in Full and Get Rich or Die Tryin’, music and visual storytelling have long worked together to expand an artist’s brand. Shortee aims to make that opportunity more accessible through vertical series designed for audiences watching on their phones.

Creators can upload content for free, earn revenue through advertising, tokens and subscriptions, and retain 100% control of their intellectual property while receiving up to 70% of platform revenue. For musicians, that creates opportunities to develop scripted series, incorporate original music into narrative projects and introduce fans to new dimensions of their artistry.

Shortee’s series Single Record, which follows a musician confronting personal struggles while weaving original music into the story, illustrates how artists can connect with audiences beyond individual songs.

For Lassiter, ownership and representation are equally important. As a Black entrepreneur who has worked inside major entertainment companies, he wants creatives of color to have greater control over the stories being told and the businesses built around them. His vision is to help the next generation of filmmakers, musicians and entertainers turn creative ideas into sustainable ventures.

Inspired by Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Polo G and Migos, Lassiter continues to look to hip-hop for motivation. One lyric that resonates with him comes from Beanie Sigel’s “Nothing Like It,” which describes a black rose growing through a crack in the pavement.

For Lassiter, that image captures Shortee’s mission: creating opportunities for independent talent to break through, build something of their own and shape the future of entertainment.

Shortee launches December 1, 2026, on the Apple App Store, with Android availability coming soon. Learn more at myshortee.com, follow Nelson Moses Lassiter on Instagram, and connect with Shortee on Instagram.