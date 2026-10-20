With a crucial election approaching in America, President Trump has extended his support across waters, supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his reelection campaign.
Hitting social media, Trump stated that Netanyahu “has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
According to The AP, elections in Israel begin on Oct. 27. In response, Netanyahu stated, “Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and work together. Together we will complete the mission!”