Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low Just Two Weeks Ahead of Elections

President Trump continues to make more history a she just achieved the lowest approval record of all-time.

With jus two weeks until midterm elections, Trump’s approval rating among adults is just 33%. 66% disapprove while, 52% disapprove strongly. Just this past July, Trump was at 37% and his new record low is eight points lower than this time last year.

According to The Washington Post, polls cite Democrats as believed to be more trusted in dealing with the economy. These figures don’t paint a clear picture to elections in the House and Senate but does sound the alarm for Republican leaders.

With a crucial election approaching in America, President Trump has extended his support across waters, supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his reelection campaign.

Hitting social media, Trump stated that Netanyahu “has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

To the Great People of Israel:



Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big… pic.twitter.com/4FhQneM6cU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 18, 2026

According to The AP, elections in Israel begin on Oct. 27. In response, Netanyahu stated, “Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and work together. Together we will complete the mission!”