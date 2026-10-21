Celebrities Pack Madison Square Garden for Knicks’ Season Opener

Madison Square Garden welcomed a star-studded crowd as New York celebrated its championship and opened the 2026-27 season. Courtside guests included Jon Bon Jovi, Edie Falco, Steve Schirripa, Tracy Morgan, Mariska Hargitay, Fat Joe, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, bringing Hollywood, music and sports culture together for the banner night at MSG.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Spike Lee looks on from the court prior to the Ring Ceremony before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks poses with Jordyn Woods-Towns’s Limited Edition Tux Clutch Mini in ‘Trophy Gold’ prior to the Ring Ceremony before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Edie Falco and Steve Schirripa pose for a photo prior to the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Tracy Morgan and OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks hug before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Avery Wilson sings the National Anthem prior to the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Mariska Hargitay, and Fat Joe look on while sitting court side during the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Spike Lee looks on while sitting court side during the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Ben Stiller attends a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on October 20, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Method Man performs during Halftime in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Jon Bon Jovi attends a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on October 20, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Walt Clyde Frazier attends a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on October 20, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck acknowledge the crowd while sitting court side during the second quarter of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Knicks lost the game to the 76ers who debuted LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.