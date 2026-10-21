MMMG Inc., known as Art@WAR, has accused Cordae of breach of contract and copyright infringement over his upcoming joint album with Anderson .Paak, Heavy Is The Crown. The project is scheduled to arrive October 23 through APESH!T, Mass Appeal and EMPIRE.

According to Billboard, lawsuit alleges Cordae violated his 2018 recording agreement, which MMMG claims grants ownership of his recorded copyrights and exclusive rights to merchandise, touring and endorsements.

“MMMG has held up its end of the bargain, including by investing enormous amounts of time, money and other resources in Cordae’s career,” the lawsuit states.

The label also alleges previous contract violations involving merchandise sales and says it pursued compensation before filing suit.

Anderson .Paak and Cordae are joining forces for Heavy Is the Crown, a collaborative album scheduled to arrive October 23. The project expands on the artists’ yearslong creative partnership, which began with Cordae’s “RNP” and continued through “Two Tens” and “Summer Drop.”

Inspired by their friendship and the cult comedy Step Brothers, the upcoming album represents another chapter in their creative connection.