The Tintra founder argues that the financial systems that last will be the ones designed around how people actually live, save and support one another.

Dickie Shearer, founder of Tintra and a self-described cultural futurist, is calling on the people building the next generation of financial technology to put culture at the center of their work. His view is that the way people handle money is shaped by culture long before it is shaped by technology, and that systems which ignore this will struggle to earn lasting trust.

Shearer is based in the Middle East and works across Africa, Asia and emerging markets. Much of his life has been spent in and around the Global South, learning how people live, what they believe and how culture shapes everything from family obligations to the way value changes hands.

Finance That Communities Built Themselves

His position is that long before mobile banking apps, groups of friends, neighbours and market traders across the Global South were pooling money every week and taking turns to collect the pot. In Kenya these groups are called chamas. In Ghana they are known as susu, in Mexico as tandas, and across South Asia people simply call them committees.

These systems grow out of a cultural trust, routine and shared responsibility, and millions of people still rely on them today. For Shearer, they are proof that communities already have sophisticated financial habits. The question is whether new technology is willing or able to learn from them.

Where Much of Fintech Goes Wrong

Shearer points to a familiar pattern. Financial products built for Western economies tend to arrive with built-in expectations about steady salaries, formal employment and credit histories that are verifiable. They then meet communities where income is seasonal, work is often informal and a person’s reputation in their neighbourhood can matter more than any credit score.

The scale of the gap is significant. The World Bank’s Global Findex 2025 report found that 1.3 billion adults worldwide still do not have an account at a bank or mobile money provider, even though 86 percent of adults globally now own a mobile phone. Access to technology, in other words, is no longer the only barrier.

The common response is to digitise the existing model and hope adoption follows. Shearer believes that approach gets it backwards. Moving a mismatched system onto a phone, he argues, simply reproduces the mismatch faster.

A Question for the Industry

Shearer frames his challenge to builders, investors and policymakers as a single question, asking what global finance would look like if it were “designed with cultural intelligence at its core.”

The idea becomes clearer through examples that already exist. Kenya’s M-Pesa began as a way for microfinance customers to repay loans by phone. Customers soon started using it for something else, sending money to relatives in other towns, and the service grew around that habit rather than its original purpose. The technology mattered, but it was the culture of sending money home that made it succeed.

That kind of listening is what Shearer has in mind. Understand how a community earns, saves, borrows and looks after its own, and then build the technology around it.

Telling the Story of the Global South

Shearer also places importance on who gets to tell the story of the Global South. Through his Instagram account, @dickie_shearer, he shares short films, narrative pieces and posts with multilingual voice-overs, reaching as many as 10m viewers per month across the global south allowing the same ideas to travel across regions and languages. On his website, dickieshearer.com, he writes about consciousness, money, belief systems and the stories that hold communities together, from ancient wisdom to blockchain.

He has described the aim as something larger than content, “a movement rooted in shared dignity, curiosity, and possibility.” Dignity is a recurring theme in his work. In his view, a financial system that treats people’s habits as problems to be corrected is not truly serving them.

From Ideas to Infrastructure

These ideas shape the direction of Tintra, the company Shearer founded, which is developing AI-native cross-border financial and settlement systems for emerging markets. Its approach centers on three priorities.

The first is cultural intelligence, building systems that reflect how local economies actually function. The second is regulatory interoperability, so that infrastructure can operate across different jurisdictions. The third is South-South trade, making it easier for economies across the Global South to trade and settle directly with one another.

His ambition is to give everyone across the global south an account from which they can start to integrate and benefit from the wave of development coming to the global south, not import a western ideal but to build from the ground up. His mission is to build the next generation of financial tools with the same instinct that made those groups work in the first place, an understanding of people first and technology second.

Looking Ahead

Shearer believes the systems that define the future of money in the Global South will be those that earn trust by fitting naturally into people’s lives. As more of the world’s population comes online, he sees an opportunity to build financial infrastructure that respects local culture from the very beginning rather than asking communities to adapt to someone else’s design.

For Shearer, the future of money will not be decided by faster code alone. It will be decided by whether the people building it are willing to listen. More about his work is available at www.tintra.net