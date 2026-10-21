One of gaming’s most influential studios has reportedly reached the end of the road. Electronic Arts is shutting down BioWare after 31 years, bringing an abrupt conclusion to the developer behind some of the industry’s most celebrated role-playing franchises.

The closure comes amid a sweeping corporate restructuring that will eliminate approximately 400 positions across EA, representing roughly 3% of its global workforce. About 50 employees at BioWare’s Edmonton headquarters are reportedly affected, with the Canadian office closing permanently.

EA is shutting down BioWare, the studio behind ‘Dragon Age’ and ‘Mass Effect’.



The next ‘Mass Effect’ game has been cancelled as a result.



(Source: https://t.co/26yWpyozyo) pic.twitter.com/xPHdeLOx7A — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 21, 2026

According to internal communications from EA executives Cam Weber and David Tinson, leadership conducted a “hard look” at company operations before making the decision.

BioWare’s recent struggles reportedly played a significant role. Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which spent nearly a decade in development, failed to meet EA’s financial expectations. Earlier releases, including Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, also faced difficult launches that weakened the studio’s commercial standing.

The restructuring follows EA’s reported $55 billion privatization deal involving an investor group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, adding financial pressure as the publisher reassesses its portfolio.

For longtime fans, the biggest disappointment may be the cancellation of the next Mass Effect. The highly anticipated fifth installment remained in early development with a limited team before EA reportedly decided to discontinue the project.

BioWare’s legacy stretches across generations of gaming, from Baldur’s Gate and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicto Dragon Age and Mass Effect. Its character-driven storytelling helped establish a standard for cinematic role-playing experiences.

The reported shutdown closes a remarkable chapter in gaming history and raises fresh questions about the future of ambitious, story-driven franchises under increasingly demanding corporate financial expectations.