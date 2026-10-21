What was supposed to be a historic celebration for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden took an unexpected turn Tuesday night when legendary Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex was reportedly involved in a physical confrontation during the team’s championship banner-raising festivities.

According to footage circulating on social media and reports published Wednesday morning, October 21, Flex was involved in a heated encounter with another man inside Madison Square Garden during the Knicks’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The incident quickly attracted attention online, with conflicting accounts emerging about what led to the confrontation and whether the longtime New York radio personality was struck during the exchange.

TMZ reported that the confrontation unfolded in a crowded area of the arena, where video showed Flex, dressed in black, moving toward another man before the situation escalated. Several people intervened as security personnel and an NYPD officer worked to separate those involved and restore order.

Initial social media reports claimed that Flex had been punched in the mouth during the incident. One widely circulated Instagram story included footage of security breaking up the confrontation, accompanied by a caption alleging that the DJ had been struck. However, the circulating footage did not clearly establish whether Flex had actually been punched.

Flex subsequently addressed the controversy through his own Instagram account early Wednesday morning, disputing the online narrative that he had been on the receiving end of a punch.

According to TMZ, Flex claimed that the unidentified man, whom he described as someone employed by a record company, had attempted to provoke him into throwing the first punch so that he could pursue legal action. Flex further alleged that the individual insulted him and threw a drink in his direction before the confrontation escalated.

Those claims have not been independently verified, and the other individual’s account of the incident has not been publicly established.

The encounter occurred during one of the most anticipated nights in recent Knicks history, as the franchise celebrated its first NBA championship since 1973. Before taking the court against Philadelphia, the Knicks received their championship rings and raised their title banner into the Madison Square Garden rafters, commemorating their victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

The ceremony brought out numerous celebrities, entertainers and longtime Knicks supporters, making the Garden one of the city’s biggest gathering places for sports and entertainment personalities Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately for the hometown crowd, the celebration ended with a 106-100 loss to the 76ers, who spoiled New York’s opening-night festivities.

For Funkmaster Flex, born Aston George Taylor Jr., the incident quickly became a trending topic because of his longstanding influence within New York Hip Hop culture. The Bronx native has spent decades as one of the city’s most recognizable radio personalities, helping introduce generations of listeners to new music through his Hot 97 broadcasts, legendary DJ sets and freestyle sessions.

Known for his outspoken personality and willingness to engage in public disagreements, Flex has remained a prominent figure in Hip Hop discussions both on the air and across social media.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not announced any arrests or criminal charges connected to the reported confrontation. TMZ stated that the NYPD had no information available regarding the incident when contacted, while Madison Square Garden had not provided a public response.

The identity of the other man and the precise circumstances surrounding the confrontation also remain unconfirmed.

Although video footage establishes that a disturbance occurred and that security intervened, the competing accounts of what initiated the confrontation leave several questions unanswered.

For now, what began as a championship celebration for the Knicks has produced an unexpected Hip Hop headline, with one of New York radio’s most recognizable personalities finding himself at the center of another viral moment.

Whether additional footage or statements from those involved will clarify exactly what happened inside the Garden remains to be seen.