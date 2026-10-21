New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are expanding their presence beyond the basketball court as their popular Roommates Show podcast enters the 2026-27 NBA season with a new partnership involving prediction market platform Polymarket.

🚨We're honored to announce that the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart & Matt Hillman has named Polymarket as their presenting podcast partner for the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/WQE9OUwetg — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) October 21, 2026

The agreement brings Polymarket branding into the podcast’s episodes and promotional campaigns, connecting one of basketball’s most recognizable player-driven shows with a company gaining attention across sports and entertainment.

Produced by Playmaker, Roommates Show features Brunson, Hart and co-host Matt Hillman discussing everything from NBA developments to personal experiences and the realities of life around the league. Its relaxed format gives fans an opportunity to hear the players’ personalities and perspectives outside traditional media interviews.

Promotional images accompanying the partnership show the trio in a casual studio setting, reinforcing the conversational atmosphere that has helped the podcast build its audience.

The announcement has also generated mixed reactions among Knicks supporters. Some fans have questioned the association with Polymarket because of prediction markets involving sensitive geopolitical developments, including events in Gaza. Others have pointed to differences between event-based prediction markets and conventional sports betting.

The partnership arrives as prediction market companies pursue greater visibility through professional sports. Similar commercial activity, including a reported arena-related agreement involving the New York Rangers, reflects growing interest in connecting these platforms with established sports audiences.

For Brunson and Hart, the arrangement represents another step in building a media business around their chemistry and popularity with basketball fans.

As Roommates Show continues into the new NBA season, its latest sponsor also places the podcast within a larger conversation about athlete endorsements, emerging financial platforms and the evolving business of sports media.