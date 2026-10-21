The New York Knicks celebrated their first NBA championship in 53 years with a piece of jewelry that might be just as memorable as their historic title run.

Nah these rings are WILD pic.twitter.com/yAhQCwiWxq — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) October 21, 2026

During their October 20 season opener, players received elaborate championship rings designed by celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, featuring intricate details honoring the franchise’s long-awaited return to basketball glory.

Each ring weighs approximately 180 grams in white gold and features 22 carats of diamonds and blue sapphires spread across nearly 800 individual stones. The craftsmanship goes considerably further, incorporating mechanical elements that transform the ring into a miniature tribute to Madison Square Garden.

A closer look at the Knicks' rings 👀💍



(via @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/cM2DNCFiBV — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) October 20, 2026

Turning the inner bezel activates a tiny replica of the arena that rises from the ring’s center. The removable top reveals an engraved recreation of the Garden’s iconic spoked ceiling, along with a miniature lower seating bowl and a basketball court crafted from yellow gold.

The design also tells the story of New York’s championship journey through carefully selected gemstones.

Sixteen emerald-cut diamonds represent the team’s postseason victories, while a 0.16-carat diamond commemorates the 16-point comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in the championship-clinching Game 5.

Even the lettering carries meaning. The “WORLD CHAMPIONS” inscription features 69 points of diamonds, recognizing the team’s combined regular-season and playoff victories.

Additional engravings include “Knicks in Five” and “10 Weeks,” celebrating the championship series and the team’s postseason commitment.

For a franchise whose championship drought stretched across generations, the rings serve as a permanent reminder of a season that restored New York to the top of the NBA.

And with a miniature Madison Square Garden hidden inside, the Knicks literally have their championship home wrapped around their fingers.