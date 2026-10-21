A new chapter in Los Angeles Lakers basketball begins Wednesday night as Luka Dončić leads the franchise into its first regular-season game since LeBron James departed for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers welcome Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to Crypto.com Arena on October 21, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. PDT. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will carry the nationally televised Western Conference showdown.

Lakers Basketball is HERE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/U3qV9hXOAl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 21, 2026

For Los Angeles, the spotlight is firmly on Dončić, who now assumes full responsibility as the face of one of basketball’s most recognizable franchises. Alongside Austin Reaves, the Slovenian superstar will look to establish an identity for a restructured Lakers roster entering its first season without James.

A NEW ERA OF SHOWTIME 🎬



Luka and AR are ready to lead the LakeShow into the future ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Qp3gsHZkAX — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2026

Golden State arrives with its own questions surrounding health and depth. Curry has reportedly been cleared to play following a right ankle scare during a recent team practice, giving the Warriors their biggest offensive weapon for opening night.

However, head coach Steve Kerr faces several rotation challenges. Brandin Podziemski is sidelined with lower back soreness, while Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porziņģis remain unavailable due to longer-term injuries.

The Lakers are also dealing with an early setback. Newly acquired guard Collin Sexton has been ruled out with a right soleus strain, delaying his anticipated debut in purple and gold.

Wednesday’s matchup brings another installment of the Lakers-Warriors rivalry, with Dončić and Curry commanding attention as two of the league’s most dynamic offensive talents.

For Lakers fans, the evening represents their first real glimpse of what the franchise’s next era could look like, with Dončić officially taking center stage in Hollywood.