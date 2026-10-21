Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby has announced his highly anticipated album, FRESH, arriving Nov. 6. The project will feature “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharrell Williams. The single spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 18, and recently reached No. 1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio.

Lil Baby also teamed up with Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk for the “Coast 2 Coast” music video. Additionally, he announced “Lil Baby: Fresh Prince of Atlanta,” a birthday celebration show scheduled for December 5 at State Farm Arena.

Last year, his project WHAM debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his fourth chart-topping debut.