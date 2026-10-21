2K has launched Season 9 of NBA 2K Mobile, introducing updated rosters and new ways to collect NBA stars, compete online and play with friends.

The latest season features Tip-Off Frenzy, where players can participate in nightly events tied to real NBA games and earn rewards based on real-world results. Online PvP allows real-time matchups against players worldwide, while Crews introduces team-based competitions. Rewind lets players revisit iconic NBA moments through legendary games and vintage player cards.

NBA 2K Mobile is available as a free download on compatible Apple and Android devices. Internet access is required, and optional in-game purchases are available.