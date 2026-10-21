Seven-track genre-bending exploration of love, confidence, identity & self expression showcased on Riconoflow’s biggest project yet.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Riconoflow has finally released his debut EP, Disruptive Beauty, on Friday, September 18, 2026. The seven-track project introduces a genre-fluid artist unafraid to move between hip-hop, trap, house, and Brazilian-inspired rhythms while exploring the many sides of love, identity, confidence, desire, ambition, and self-discovery.

Built around what Riconoflow describes as “trap com house, feel good music with flavor,” Disruptive Beauty reflects an artistic identity shaped by Brazilian roots and American influences. Every track incorporates both Portuguese and English, creating a bilingual sound that mirrors Riconoflow’s experience navigating multiple cultures without feeling the need to fit neatly into any one category.

Rather than staying within a single sonic lane, Disruptive Beauty intentionally evolves from track to track. The EP opens with “1 on 1” bringing flirtation and bravado while “Lights On” turns up the sensual, Brazilian-inspired house energy. “Luv Luv Luv” steps into a beautiful bilingual romance and “Essential” follows centering on self-worth and recognizing your own value. The post-breakup statement of empowerment is found in, “U Ain’t the Only One.” Riconoflow follows that bold statement by sharing his origins, solitude, ambition, and the experience of being alone inside your own thoughts with his introspective inward look on “Hills”. Closing the project, the expansive five-plus-minute house track “Dreamin” leaves listeners with a sense of freedom, possibility, and forward motion.

Disruptive Beauty tracklist

Released as a waterfall project, Disruptive Beauty gradually reveals different dimensions of Riconoflow’s personality and sound. The result is a project that can move from hard-hitting trap and hip-hop to garage-inspired grooves, house music, and baile funk-influenced rhythms while maintaining a consistent identity.

Sonically, Riconoflow’s approach draws connections between the rhythmic energy of Drake, the house-meets-hip-hop sensibilities of Kaytranada, the Brazilian influence of Pedro Sampaio, and the genre-fluidity of Anderson .Paak, while ultimately carving out a distinctly personal Brazilian-American perspective. The EP is equally suited for headphones, the car, a late-night party, or the dance floor.

“Disruptive Beauty is really a snapshot of who I am. I didn’t want to make seven songs that all sounded the same. I wanted the project to show the different sides of me, from heartbreak and falling in love to confidence, desire, solitude, and ambition. I think we all go through these moments or emotions.” – RICONOFLOW.

At its core, Disruptive Beauty is about rejecting the idea that people have to be one-dimensional. Its themes move through heartbreak and falling in love, attraction and desire, independence and ambition, solitude and confidence. Ultimately arriving at a celebration of embracing every version of yourself.

With this EP Riconoflow establishes himself as an artist interested not in fitting into an existing genre, but in creating his own lane. Across seven bilingual tracks, the EP turns cultural duality, personal evolution, relationships, and self-worth into a vibrant and constantly shifting musical experience.

“The beauty in Disruptive Beauty is that you don’t have to choose one version of yourself. You can be vulnerable, confident, romantic, aggressive, sensual, Brazilian, American, all of it can exist at the same time. We are multi-faceted beings, are we not?”– RICONOFLOW.

About Riconoflow:

Riconoflow doesn’t fit the genre box the algorithm keeps trying to put him in, so he built his own: trap com house. House beats underneath, hip-hop and trap flow on top, feel-good substance with Brazilian flavor, warm, romantic, modern music.

Born Ricardo Vieira in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and raised between Miami, Irvine, and now San Juan, Puerto Rico, he writes what he actually knows: songs about being in love, falling into it, and falling out of it. The optimism running through his catalog isn’t the absence of hard things, it’s what he chooses to do with them. The point, as he’ll tell you, is for you to walk away lighter than you came.

That good feeling is real, and it’s earned. Riconoflow doesn’t drink, surfs, holds a jiu-jitsu black belt, trains six days a week, and is a husband and father. He’s out to prove something simple: you can make art and still live a healthy and happy life. The proof is stacking up. His music has landed editorial support on Apple Music and a Deezer playlist cover, he’s an approved Symphonic partner, his catalog has garnered nearly half a million streams, and outlets from Tinnitist and Hip-Hop Dose to Earmilk have taken notice. With his debut EP rolling out now, Riconoflow is building the kind of career that compounds, consistent, durable, flowing over time. Because, as the name says, he’s big in flow.

Connect with Riconoflow:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/riconoflow

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/riconoflow

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4m4MscUJ91TKgdNy6sbYwz