Music industry legend, author, and empowerment coach Sophia Chang launched her new podcast, The Baddest Bitch in the Room, today, October 21. It’s available now on the SiriusXM app and across all major platforms as part of SiriusXM’s Women’s Empowerment Network (WEN), an initiative that’s executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and SiriusXM Urban View host Karen Hunter.

Widely known as the first Asian woman in hip-hop, Chang shattered barriers and upended expectations, managing legendary artists including Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, as well as D’Angelo, Raphael Saadiq, Q-Tip, and A Tribe Called Quest. Now, she’s grabbing the mic to bring her extraordinary life experiences, fearless voice, and unapologetic perspective to the world. She will use her podcast to offer listeners insights and strategies on confidence, relationships, careers, personal growth, and self-discovery.

Drawing on her decades in hip-hop, martial arts, and Buddhism, Chang will invite listeners to recognize their value and realize the fullest version of themselves to achieve success in their business, personal, and spiritual lives. The podcast will be guided by Chang’s philosophy that “confidence is queen, agency is apex, and pleasure is paramount.” She will be in conversation with experts in a spectrum of fields, including culture, media, sex, law, feminism, and social sciences.

“I’ve thought about doing a podcast for over a decade but didn’t encounter the right home until Karen Hunter presented me with this unique opportunity,” said Chang. “I am deeply excited to share my knowledge and wisdom, triumph and failure, and joy and grief on myriad topics. My mission is to empower, uplift, and inspire women to achieve self-actualization, self-respect, and self-love. I want the listeners to feel like they’re at one of my legendary raucous dinner parties with my dopeass crew or sitting quietly on my sofa drinking tea with me.”

“Sophia Chang is an icon and has always been on the cutting edge of culture,” said Hunter. “She also has a deep love for people and wants to share her knowledge and wisdom to make the world a little bit better — which is the hallmark of what a bad B is! We are excited that she is joining the Women’s Empowerment Network. Our mission is to burst through the noise and be that voice of truth that you can trust. Sophia is that and more.”

Beyond her groundbreaking music career, Chang founded Unlock Her Potential, a non-profit providing free mentorship for women of color and serves as Executive Director of ImpactMENtorship, a mentorship initiative for men of color founded by Joey Bada$$. Her bestsellng memoir, The Baddest Bitch in the Room, chronicled her extraordinary journey and she is currently writing a book about dating, sex, and pleasure for women.

Launched in December 2024, SiriusXM’s Women’s Empowerment Network is executive produced by Karen Hunter and features original programming focused on uplifting and empowering audiences through conversations about personal growth, careers, culture and more. Chang’s new podcast builds on the network’s mission of amplifying distinctive voices and inspiring listeners to live their fullest lives.