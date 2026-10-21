Former Major League Baseball outfielder Rich Butler, who spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and his wife, Michelle Butler, are facing criminal charges in Canada following allegations that the couple collected approximately $60,000 from families for a youth baseball program that never materialized.

According to reports, the Butlers are accused of accepting registration payments from parents who enrolled their children in the Ontario Devil Rays’ 2025-26 baseball development program. The organization, which operated as a youth baseball training business associated with Butler, reportedly collected thousands of dollars from families expecting their children to receive organized instruction, training and competitive baseball opportunities.

Investigators allege that approximately $60,000 in registration fees was deposited into an account connected to the organization during 2025. Authorities believe those funds were subsequently transferred into other accounts associated with the couple, raising questions about how the money was handled and whether the services promised to participating families were ever intended to be delivered.

Both Richard and Michelle Butler have been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and uttering a forged document. The charges remain allegations, and neither defendant has been convicted in connection with the case.

The investigation reportedly began after parents were notified in October 2025 that the Ontario Devil Rays program would be shutting down because of financial difficulties and bankruptcy. Families who had already paid registration fees were left without the baseball services they had purchased, prompting concerns about the organization’s finances and the status of their payments.

Authorities subsequently determined that no bankruptcy proceedings had been initiated, despite the explanation provided to families. Investigators also allege that a lawyer identified in the organization’s communication had been named without his knowledge or authorization, an issue that became part of the broader investigation into the alleged scheme.

Police have indicated that additional victims may exist and are encouraging anyone who believes they may have been affected to contact investigators.

Beyond the financial allegations, the case has drawn attention because of Butler’s professional baseball background and the trust that parents often place in former Major League players who operate youth development programs.

A native of Ontario, Butler appeared in 86 Major League games between 1997 and 1999 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Devil Rays. The former outfielder finished his MLB career with a .223 batting average, seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

Baseball also runs in the Butler family. His brother, Rob Butler, was a member of the Blue Jays’ 1993 World Series championship team and appeared in parts of four Major League seasons.

For families investing in youth baseball, registration costs frequently extend beyond basic instruction, with expenses involving travel, uniforms, tournament participation and specialized development. Programs operated by former professional players can carry additional credibility because of their experience at the game’s highest level.

However, the allegations against the Butlers also highlight the importance of financial accountability within youth sports organizations, particularly when families are asked to commit substantial amounts of money before a season begins.

At this stage, investigators have not established the couple’s guilt, and the allegations will be subject to the Canadian legal process. The available reports also do not establish whether the affected families will recover their payments.

What remains at the center of the case are the parents who believed they were investing in their children’s baseball development and now face uncertainty over the money they paid and the opportunities their children were expecting.

As the investigation continues, the case raises broader questions about financial transparency, oversight and the responsibility youth sports organizations have to the families they serve.

For now, Richard and Michelle Butler remain accused, not convicted, and authorities are continuing to determine the full extent of the alleged financial losses and whether additional families were affected.