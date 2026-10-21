The Tennessee Titans have released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott following a disturbing incident involving a firearm at the team’s training facility, raising serious concerns about player safety and accountability inside professional sports organizations.

Kind of reminds us of Gilbert Arenas and his regrettable incident involving a firearm. Not quite the same but can’t help to consider what happened there. More on that below.

#Titans HC Robert Saleh says Jordan Elliott having a gun was, in a way, a “small sign of a cry for help,” considering he had no prior issues and is a father and a hard worker.



Saleh referenced two suicides in the NFL over the past year and expressed concern about players… https://t.co/q9lj5zEzdC pic.twitter.com/DlhVRnOsI0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2026

The situation reportedly began October 15 during a heated practice confrontation between Elliott and offensive tackle JC Latham. The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, prompting coaches to remove Elliott from the field.

Wow. Much respect to #Titans HC Robert Saleh for explaining the DT Jordan Elliott gun situation.



“My message to 31 other teams: If you need a hell of a run-stopping D-tackle that can help on a playoff run, give me a call. I'll tell you everything you need to know about him.… pic.twitter.com/mdEMazedb7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2026

Tensions continued inside the locker room before Elliott headed toward the players’ parking lot and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. Teammate John Franklin-Myers intervened and helped de-escalate the situation before the weapon could become part of another confrontation.

Tennessee released Elliott on October 20, with head coach Robert Saleh addressing the incident publicly the following day.

Saleh acknowledged the seriousness of Elliott’s actions while expressing concern for the player’s well-being, describing the episode as “a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act”.

NFL regulations prohibit firearms on team property, and the league is reportedly reviewing the incident to determine whether additional disciplinary measures are warranted. No police report was filed with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The controversy recalls the 2009 Washington Wizards locker room scandal involving Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. Their dispute, which originated over gambling, escalated into firearms being displayed inside the team’s locker room. Arenas subsequently received a lengthy NBA suspension and faced criminal penalties.

For Tennessee, Elliott’s departure closes his immediate chapter with the franchise as the NFL examines the circumstances surrounding an incident that could have carried far more devastating consequences.