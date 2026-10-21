The Trump administration is facing growing criticism over delays in approving Patriot air-defense missiles for Ukraine as Russian attacks continue to threaten civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇷🇺 President Trump reportedly wants Putin and Zelensky to sign a peace deal at the G20 summit in Miami. — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 21, 2026

According to reports, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to authorize transfers of American-made Patriot interceptors from European allies, including shipments financed through NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program. The pending approvals have created additional uncertainty for Kyiv as its military struggles to maintain adequate air defenses.

It takes a special kind of pandering, grovelling, spineless, sycophantic fucking CUNT to call Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian.”



Take a victory lap Steve Witkoff, you fucking cunt. pic.twitter.com/gSBCj75Lk8 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 21, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the country’s supply of Patriot interceptors is nearly exhausted. The shortage leaves Ukrainian cities increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes, placing additional pressure on European partners seeking to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses.

Of course, we are not losing this war. But we are losing people. Because of the Russian attacks, we're losing people and time. It's such a pity, because our children don't have a real life and childhood. Not only children, but all people. That's why we need to end this war as… pic.twitter.com/osMd97N8KO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 21, 2026

The delays come as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to negotiate an end to the war. His administration has pursued diplomatic engagement with Moscow, including a meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The release of American Stephen Hubbard following four years in Russian custody has also become part of the broader diplomatic developments.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has continued discussions with European leaders in Norway, emphasizing the urgent need to protect civilians as negotiations unfold.

The administration’s approach has drawn criticism from Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who argues that withholding military assistance weakens Ukraine’s negotiating position and benefits Russia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended diplomatic engagement, urging a mature perspective on negotiations involving nuclear powers.

Washington’s decisions now carry significant consequences for Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities and the direction of peace negotiations, particularly as Kyiv seeks assurances that its security needs will remain central to any eventual agreement.