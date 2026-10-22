The 2026 WNBA Finals opener between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries averaged 2.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock on October 17, setting a record for the most-watched Game 1 in Finals history. The audience increased 11% compared with last year’s opener.

Golden State secured a 68-64 victory behind Gabby Williams’ 26 points, with viewership peaking at 3 million during the game’s conclusion.

San Francisco led local market ratings with a 4.49, followed by New Orleans at 3.04 and Richmond at 2.12.

NBC Sports averaged 1.8 million viewers across seven regular-season WNBA games this season, up 35% from comparable coverage last year. Finals coverage continues October 24, with Game 4 airing at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.