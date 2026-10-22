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WNBA Finals Game 1 Sets Viewership Record With 2.1 Million Viewers

October 22, 2026
Shawn Grant

The 2026 WNBA Finals opener between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries averaged 2.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock on October 17, setting a record for the most-watched Game 1 in Finals history. The audience increased 11% compared with last year’s opener.

Golden State secured a 68-64 victory behind Gabby Williams’ 26 points, with viewership peaking at 3 million during the game’s conclusion.

San Francisco led local market ratings with a 4.49, followed by New Orleans at 3.04 and Richmond at 2.12.

NBC Sports averaged 1.8 million viewers across seven regular-season WNBA games this season, up 35% from comparable coverage last year. Finals coverage continues October 24, with Game 4 airing at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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