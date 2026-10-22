Dame Dash’s Life Rights Fetch $500K in Auction

What’s your life worth? For Dame Dash its just over $550,000. The life rights of Dame Dash went to auction and sold for a total of $550,000. But Dash won’t get a dollar, his creditors get the cash.

According to Complex, Dash is going through bankruptcy and the auction was completed on Oct. 1. Everlasting Films, LLC, bought the rights to tell Dame’s story, which comes with “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia” and “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project.”

If Everlasting Films doesn’t come through on the deal, the second-place bidder, Doug Peters, will complete the deal at $500K even.

Dash filed bankruptcy in Sept. 2025 with only $4,350 to his name and $25 million in debt.

In related news, Dame Dash is stepping back into the music business with the launch of a new venture, Dash Records.

The former Roc-A-Fella executive announced the move on Instagram, revealing that the label is actively searching for emerging talent across multiple creative fields.

“Proud to announce my latest venture,” Dash wrote in his post. “We are searching for the best Hungry and talented Recording Artist, Videographers, Engineers, Producers, Make up artist, Stylist and Digital Marketers.”

Dash also encouraged followers to tag creatives they believe deserve an opportunity with the new company. According to the announcement, interested applicants can submit portfolios directly to Dashrecordinglabel@gmail.com.