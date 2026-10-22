For JJrisks, a song about feeling overlooked has become the record introducing him to a much larger audience. His single “Pay Attention” has surpassed 2 million streams, with its sound appearing in more than 200,000 TikTok posts, according to figures provided by his team. The response marks a significant step for the 18-year-old Las Vegas artist and independent label Rare Fruit Records.

Blending hip-hop and dark R&B, “Pay Attention” draws from the frustration of giving your all to a relationship and still feeling unseen. Its emotional premise is straightforward, but personal: how do you reach someone who seems unable to recognize what you’re giving them?

That question sits at the center of a release that began with JJrisks working through his own experience. As the song spread, those feelings found an audience well beyond the relationship that inspired them.

Before “Pay Attention,” sharing that side of himself did not come easily. JJrisks began recording at 13, experimenting with BandLab and developing his musical interests through artists including XXXTentacion, Justin Bieber, and Frank Ocean. For years, however, much of that work stayed private. Making music was something he loved; letting other people hear it meant confronting uncertainty about how they might respond.

His earliest experience building an audience came through comedy videos on TikTok. Those posts gave him an outlet and a connection with viewers, but he eventually wanted to share the music he had been keeping to himself.

A preview of “Pay Attention” helped change that. Listeners encouraged him to release the full track, giving him a reason to move past his hesitation. For someone who had once felt embarrassed about sharing his recordings, that encouragement mattered. People were asking to hear more of something he had been unsure about revealing at all.

The single’s subsequent reach has also brought attention to Rare Fruit Records and its approach to independent artist development. With social media marketing and strategic record promotion central to its plans, the label is focused on helping emerging artists build an audience around their music.

For Rare Fruit Records, the ambition extends beyond a spike in activity around one sound. Its stated focus includes targeted promotion, artist development, and turning early interest into sustained listening. “Pay Attention” gives that approach a concrete point of reference: a record with a personal story, an audience participating on TikTok, and streaming milestones that extend beyond the initial preview.

JJrisks’ own ambitions are similarly rooted in what happens after someone first encounters a song. He points to XXXTentacion’s ability to make listeners feel understood as an important influence. In Frank Ocean’s music, he admires the lasting connection between songs and the memories people attach to them. Those qualities inform his desire to make records listeners return to over time.

At 18, he is still figuring out how to balance that goal with the experience of being increasingly visible. Away from recording, he describes a familiar life of joking with friends and learning as he goes. His music gives him room to express the feelings that do not always surface in those everyday interactions.

“Pay Attention” began with the feeling that someone was not listening. Its response has given JJrisks the confidence to keep sharing, along with an audience waiting to hear what he has to say next.

Listen to “Pay Attention” on Spotify, and follow JJrisks on Instagram and Rare Fruit Records on Instagram for updates.