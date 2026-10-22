Gotta love New Yorkers. Knicks fandom runs deep, but one Queens couple has taken their love for the franchise straight to the birth certificate.

These Knicks fans named their son “Knickson Fyve”. Seriously.



(h/t @ComplexSports) pic.twitter.com/PaOSPzJ9QS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 22, 2026

Long Island City residents Yvonne Gonzalez-Bradford and Vance Bradford named their newborn son Knickson Fyve, celebrating the Knicks’ championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. The couple settled on the unforgettable name shortly after the team’s title-clinching win, making sure their son would carry a piece of basketball history for life.

And the story behind his arrival comes with some remarkable coincidences.

Knickson was born on August 8, 2026, which also happens to be his mother Yvonne’s birthday. He weighed exactly 8 pounds, 8 ounces, giving the family another connection to the Knicks through forward OG Anunoby, who wears jersey No. 8.

Knicks in 5?!



Say hello to Knickson Fyve!



Born 8 lbs 8 oz on August 8th, 2026



Here’s to a historic future, kid. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/XlEI6YDpRu — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) October 22, 2026

For the Bradfords, the championship celebration also carries generations of family history.

Vance’s late mother served as the Knicks’ scorekeeper in 1973, the year New York captured its second NBA championship. That personal connection makes Knickson’s name especially meaningful, linking the franchise’s championship past with a new generation of supporters.

The name itself is a creative tribute to the team’s identity, with Knickson drawing directly from the franchise and Fyve reflecting the family’s championship motto.

Sports fans have long named children after their favorite athletes, but the Bradfords found a way to honor an entire organization while celebrating a major milestone in their own lives.

For little Knickson Fyve, being a Knicks fan was practically decided before he could open his eyes.

And somewhere down the road, he’ll have one incredible story to tell whenever someone asks about his name.