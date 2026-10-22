LL COOL J to Be Named a Living Landmark at 2026 Celebration

LL COOL J will be named a Living Landmark at the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s annual Living Landmarks Celebration on November 4, 2026, at The Plaza.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time GRAMMY Award winner joins this year’s honorees, including the Durst Family, Jamee and Peter Gregory, Jane Hartley and Ralph Schlosstein, Crystal McCrary McGuire and Raymond J. McGuire, and Peter Marino.

“LL COOL J has legendary accomplishments but never forgot his Queens roots,” said Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, highlighting his community work and support for literacy, arts and music education.

Across four decades, LL COOL J has built an influential career spanning music, film, television, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. His catalog includes “Going Back to Cali,” “I Need Love,” “Around the Way Girl” and “Mama Said Knock You Out.” He also founded Rock The Bells and the annual Jump & Ball community program in Queens.