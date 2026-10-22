The NBA tipped off its new season with a massive television audience as the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks delivered a record-setting opening night that gave NBC and Peacock plenty to celebrate.

Tuesday’s 76ers-Knicks and Thunder-Spurs doubleheader was the NBA’s most-watched opening night ever, averaging 6.41 million viewers on NBC/Peacock.



The 76ers’ victory over the Knicks was the league’s most-watched primetime opening night game ever, averaging 7.71 million viewers… pic.twitter.com/UaSAWv3h6R — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2026

Philadelphia’s 106-100 victory over New York averaged 7.71 million viewers across the two platforms, making it the most-watched prime-time NBA season opener on record. The audience peaked at an impressive 9.1 million viewers, surpassing the previous benchmark established by the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in 2010.

JUST IN: 76ers-Knicks was the most watched primetime opening night game ever, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/lHjSZj59uj — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 22, 2026

On the court, Tyrese Maxey helped power Philadelphia’s comeback with a 28-point performance, setting the tone for a competitive matchup that kept viewers engaged throughout the evening. The nationally televised contest offered an early look at two Eastern Conference teams with significant expectations heading into the season.

The record audience also represents an encouraging start for the NBA’s expanded relationship with NBCUniversal, which is bringing professional basketball back to NBC after more than two decades.

Opening night featured another major attraction, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the San Antonio Spurs in a doubleheader that averaged 6.41 million viewers across both games.

Those numbers carry considerable significance for the league as it begins a new era of television distribution. NBC and Peacock are joining the NBA’s media lineup at a time when live sports continue attracting substantial audiences across traditional television and streaming platforms.

For Philadelphia, the victory provided an early statement against a familiar conference opponent. For the league and its broadcast partners, the historic ratings delivered immediate momentum.

With marquee matchups, established superstars and emerging talent driving interest, the NBA’s opening night offered a promising indication of the audience potential surrounding its new broadcasting era.