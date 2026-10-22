Nicki Minaj is reaffirming her support for Donald Trump following a warm welcome from the president at the White House during the Million Dollar Pitch Competition, where she served as a judge.

The competition features entrepreneurs pitching their businesses for a share of $1 million. As Minaj entered the Oval Office, Trump greeted her, saying, “There she is, my favorite,” before adding, “She’s been with me for a long time, I won’t say how long.”

On October 20, Minaj responded to the clip on X, making her position clear: “Not going anywhere. Right where I need to be. 🙏🏽”

Not going anywhere.

Right where I need to be. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4uj4dGKbBI — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2026

In July, President Donald Trump made headlines during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend by referencing an earlier attempted shooting that disrupted a previous gathering.

While recalling the incident, Trump delivered a joke involving rapper Nicki Minaj.

“After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled ‘Get down!’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Can you believe it? She’s the only one that really understood what that meant,” Trump said.