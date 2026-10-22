On this date in 1991, Hip Hop duo Black Sheep, consisting of Dres and Mr. Lawnge, released their groundbreaking debut album, A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing, through Mercury Records. Thirty-five years later, the project remains one of the most distinctive releases of Hip Hop’s golden era, combining clever lyricism, infectious jazz and funk samples, and a sense of humor that separated the duo from many of their contemporaries.

As members of the legendary Native Tongues collective, Black Sheep emerged alongside a movement that included A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Jungle Brothers and Queen Latifah. While the collective was celebrated for its Afrocentric influences, innovative production and socially conscious themes, Dres and Mr. Lawnge brought their own brand of wit, sarcasm and unapologetic individuality to the movement.

With roots extending beyond New York City, including Dres’ North Carolina background, the Bronx-based duo challenged the notion that Hip Hop artists had to fit a particular geographical or stylistic mold to earn respect. Their unconventional approach was reflected in everything from their name to their music, embracing the idea of being outsiders while remaining firmly connected to the culture.

A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing introduced listeners to Black Sheep’s signature sound, with Mr. Lawnge’s sample-heavy production providing the perfect backdrop for Dres’ laid-back delivery, sharp punchlines and imaginative storytelling. Rather than following the increasingly aggressive direction of early-90s rap, the duo found success by blending humor, streetwise observations and undeniable musical chemistry.

The album’s breakthrough single, “Flavor of the Month,” introduced Black Sheep to a national audience with its playful commentary on fleeting popularity in the music industry. The equally memorable “Strobelite Honey” showcased the group’s humorous storytelling, while “The Choice Is Yours” became one of the most recognizable records of the era.

Built around an unforgettable bassline and Dres’ commanding delivery, “The Choice Is Yours” developed into a Hip Hop anthem whose influence extended far beyond its original release. Its celebrated remix, commonly known as “The Choice Is Yours (Revisited),” became a fixture in clubs, on radio and in DJ sets, with its instantly recognizable hook continuing to energize audiences more than three decades later.

Beyond its hit singles, the album featured standout selections such as “Similak Child,” “Butt… in the Meantime,” “Have U.N.E. Pull” and “Black With N.V. (No Vision),” demonstrating the duo’s ability to move between comedy, social commentary and lyrical competition without sacrificing their musical identity.

The project also featured contributions from fellow Native Tongues affiliates, including Chi-Ali, reinforcing the creative relationships that helped make the collective one of the most influential movements in Hip Hop history.

Commercially, A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing became a major success, eventually earning gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Its popularity helped establish Black Sheep as one of the standout acts of 1991, a year that also produced landmark releases from A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Main Source and numerous other artists who were expanding Hip Hop’s musical and lyrical possibilities.

Although Dres and Mr. Lawnge would reunite for their 1994 sophomore album, Non-Fiction, their debut remains the defining release of their original partnership. Its combination of humor, originality and musical experimentation helped establish a blueprint for artists who refused to be confined by expectations of what Hip Hop was supposed to sound like.

Thirty-five years after its arrival, A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing continues to resonate with longtime Hip Hop enthusiasts and younger listeners discovering the Native Tongues era. From the timeless appeal of “The Choice Is Yours” to the album’s imaginative production and unforgettable personality, Black Sheep’s debut stands as a reminder of a period when originality was one of Hip Hop’s most valuable currencies.

Salute to Dres, Mr. Lawnge, Chi-Ali, Q-Tip, the entire Native Tongues family and everyone who contributed to this classic release. Thirty-five years later, Black Sheep’s A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing remains an essential piece of Hip Hop history and a testament to the power of doing things your own way. Salute!