The copyright allegations surrounding Drake’s chart-topping “Janice STFU” are getting a closer examination, and a technical breakdown from hip-hop content creator What’s the Dirt is raising questions about the evidence behind the lawsuit.

Okay ICYMI, this songwriter, Aviel “Avi” Hirschfield filed the complaint on October 16, claiming he created the song’s hook months before its May 2026 release. Okay …

His central argument is that Drake reproduced the lyrics, melody and cadence from a demo Hirschfield allegedly recorded over an instrumental supplied by production duo FnZ. A ha.

Following the release of the much disputed recording through Complex, What’s the Dirt examined the audio, highlighting apparent vocal inconsistencies, questions surrounding possible artificial intelligence manipulation and similarities to Drake’s own vocal delivery.

Let’s just say Dirt got deep but it seems almost laughable how quickly he found holes in this cloth.

Proof the Drake Janice STFU Lawsuit Is Bullshit. These guys are desperate lol pic.twitter.com/lbuZcw1Cfw — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) October 22, 2026

Those simple observations have fueled plenty of skepticism across socials about the recording’s origins, although the possibility of AI involvement remains unverified.

The discussion also caught the attention of acclaimed producer Boi-1da, who commented on the analysis with a pointed observation about accusations directed at successful artists.

““Every time you make a hit song there’s always some weirdo plotting to say you stole it from them. It’s happened to me every single time.”

Noel and Boi-1da both comment on @Whats_the_dirt video, pushing back against allegations that Drake stole the chorus of “Janice STFU,” following a new copyright lawsuit.



“Every time you make a hit song there's always some weirdo plotting to say you stole it from them. It's… pic.twitter.com/o30b5l1Lg7 — Night Owls (@NightOwlsHQx) October 22, 2026

Another important detail concerns the song’s creative foundation. Both recordings incorporate elements of Lykke Li’s 2011 hit “I Follow Rivers,” whose writers are credited on Drake’s release. That shared interpolation complicates arguments based solely on melodic similarities.

Lykke Li vibing to Drake's "Janice STFU" 🔥



Drake interpolated her track "I Follow Rivers" for "Janice STFU" https://t.co/28YRPHckdF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 22, 2026

Get this, Hirschfield maintains that he developed his version between December 2025 and January 2026 before submitting it to producers associated with Drake. His lawsuit references original vocal stems and recording metadata that he believes establish his authorship.

Janice STFU was recorded before January. So he already got that wrong. In fact it was even blue printed before November of 2025. He lost that fake legal battle before it even started. I'm not sure if he realizes you can see the metadata of files and see the original dates. https://t.co/atLvkuGeOq — Tyler (@tylerknauer) October 20, 2026

Drake’s representatives have categorically rejected those claims, disputing the authenticity of the alleged timeline and accusing Hirschfield of manipulating digital metadata.

The chronology has also attracted attention because Drake previewed an earlier version of the song, then titled “That’s Just How I Feel,” during a September 2025 ICEMAN livestream. That preview predates Hirschfield’s claimed recording sessions, although the publicly documented lyrics do not establish whether the disputed chorus existed at that stage.

Drake previewed an early version of Janice STFU (then titled

"That's Just How I Feel") during an Iceman EPS 3 livestream on September 4, 2025, months before the January 2026 demo was allegedly recorded by Aviel Hirschfield. pic.twitter.com/1rqfR6AGFS https://t.co/r0gmKMNGOR — The Internet Detective (@Vtuber94077) October 20, 2026

The legal dispute ultimately requires more than comparisons circulating online. Establishing authorship, verifying original files and determining whether any independently protected material was copied will be critical.

Meanwhile, “Janice STFU” has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams and spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. That part fr.

As What’s the Dirt’s examination gains traction, the central question remains whether Hirschfield’s recording can withstand the technical and legal scrutiny necessary to substantiate his allegations.

Hold your breath if you want.