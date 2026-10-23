Drake is heading into his 40th birthday with another historic achievement, becoming the first artist in music history to surpass 350 million RIAA-certified units in the United States.

Drake makes RIAA history ahead of his birthday as the first artist to surpass 350M certified units 🏆



▫️ ‘VIEWS’ is officially Diamond

▫️ “In My Feelings” & “Marvins Room” are now Diamond

▫️ His record for the most Diamond singles rises to 18 (solo and featured)



He remains the… pic.twitter.com/Sr11ctRhAp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 23, 2026

The milestone, announced just one day before his October 24 birthday, further establishes the Toronto icon as the most certified artist in RIAA history, adding another remarkable accomplishment to a career that has consistently rewritten the commercial record books.

The latest achievement follows a substantial wave of new certifications across Drake’s catalog, including several projects that have remained fixtures in hip-hop and R&B for more than a decade.

Drake’s album VIEWS is officially RIAA certified Diamond.



“In My Feelings” and “Marvins Room” went Diamond too, part of new certifications that cement Drake as the most certified artist in history and the first to surpass 350 million RIAA-certified units. His record for most… pic.twitter.com/yPQXzVkBwl — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) October 23, 2026

Among the biggest developments is his 2016 album Views, which has officially earned Diamond certification after reaching 10 million equivalent units in the United States. The project joins his acclaimed 2011 sophomore album Take Care in the exclusive Diamond category.

Released during a defining period of Drake’s career, Views produced massive records including “One Dance,” “Controlla” and “Hotline Bling,” while further expanding his international audience. A decade later, the album’s continued consumption demonstrates the lasting commercial impact of that era.

His singles catalog also received significant upgrades, with “In My Feelings” and “Marvins Room” each earning Diamond certification after surpassing 10 million units.

The recognition for “Marvins Room” is particularly noteworthy. Originally released in 2011, the introspective record became one of Drake’s signature songs, helping establish the emotionally candid approach that would influence an entire generation of hip-hop and R&B artists.

Meanwhile, “In My Feelings,” released on his 2018 album Scorpion, became a global phenomenon fueled by its infectious production, chart dominance and viral dance challenge.

With the latest additions, Drake now holds 18 Diamond-certified singles across his lead and featured appearances, extending his record for the most Diamond singles by any artist.

RIAA certifications account for eligible sales and streaming activity, meaning the achievement reflects years of sustained listening across multiple generations of fans.

The timing also follows another commercially significant year for Drake, whose ICEMAN project has continued generating substantial streaming activity and chart success throughout 2026.

From Take Care and Nothing Was the Same to Views, Scorpion and his more recent releases, Drake’s catalog has maintained an extraordinary presence across streaming platforms and radio.

Crossing 350 million certified units represents another historic benchmark for an artist whose commercial influence has stretched across nearly two decades.

And with his 40th birthday arriving tomorrow, Drake enters a new decade holding one of the most formidable certification records in modern music history.