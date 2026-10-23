The classic Manchester derby is taking on a whole new look as football star Erling Haaland and rapper Aitch trade the pitch for the controller. Ahead of the official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the Manchester City striker and the Manchester-born artist went head-to-head in a gaming showdown to crown the ultimate city champion.

The match marks the latest entry in Call of Duty’s Month of Grudge Matches, a series that pits famous rivals across sports, entertainment, and pop culture against each other in Modern Warfare 4. Representing opposite sides of Manchester’s blue and red divide, Haaland and Aitch brought that local competitive edge into the virtual arena across three challenges.

The action kicked off in the game’s Gunsmith and Firing Range, where both star players tested out different loadouts and sized up the competition. From there, they moved to the Mobility Course for a high-speed time trial testing movement, speed, and precision control under pressure.

The battle concluded with a tense, best-of-five Gunfight match spanning multiple maps. Forced to adapt to randomized weapon loadouts and shifting tactics on the fly, both competitors put their instincts to the test in a final bid for bragging rights. Fans can watch the full match on Haaland, Aitch, and Call of Duty’s official YouTube channels.