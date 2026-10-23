Sports achievements rarely maintain their strength over the years and across continents. However, alumni of the Donetsk club A-Dance prove the opposite: the foundation laid in their childhood allows them to win national titles in the US even after a ten-year break. A-Dance was founded in 2001 by the married couple Olena Bihas and Oleksandr Bihas. Over the club’s more than 20 years of operation, hundreds of students, children, juniors, and adults, passed through its doors, participating in and winning Ukrainian and international competitions. The key to this success was a training methodology for dance couples, which Oleksandr developed together with his wife Olena, a ballet master and coach.

The Essence of the Proprietary System

The Bihas couple’s joint methodology formed the basis of all the school’s activities. The pair began developing the system back in 1996 and trained students using it for over 20 years. Oleksandr Bihas explains that the universal training method for dance couples covers four different competitive categories: children, juniors, teacher-student couples, and amateur-amateur couples.

“We sought to develop a system that would avoid the industry’s typical approach, where a coach usually specializes either in a single age category or a single competitive format,” says the coach. “When moving from children’s groups to junior groups, and then to adult amateur or Pro/Am competitions, a student changes coaches or even studios every time. Each such transition means a new pedagogical philosophy, new terminology, a new dynamic in the coach-student relationship, and this often leads to a loss of developed technique and a broken competitive trajectory.”

By contrast, the Bihases methodology incorporates a single technical and artistic foundation that scales according to the dancer’s age and level. At the same time, the core technical foundation remains unchanged, while the choreography and pace of training are individualized for each specific person and genre.

Twenty Years of Practice

Oleksandr and Olena’s students proved through their performances that the training methodology led to victory. Throughout 2010–2014, A-Dance students won medals at dozens of tournaments in Ukraine and abroad: Platinum Open, Slavutych Cup, Blacksea Ball, Stanislav Shklyar Cup, and others.

The methodology co-authored by Oleksandr underwent 21 years of practical testing in the Ukrainian environment, from the club’s opening until its forced closure in 2022. Now, following the couple’s relocation to the US in 2023, it is once again bringing their students top places at competitions: for instance, first place in their students’ debut appearance in the Pro/Am category at the Wisconsin State Dance Championship in April 2025, and continued championship results at the same tournament in April 2026.

The impact of Oleksandr’s methodology is showcased most vividly through the individual stories of his students. Daria Matviienko is currently a PhD candidate in Economics at Stanford University, and from 2009 to 2012, she trained in Oleksandr’s studio.

“Even as a child, Daria was winning victories: first place in the Latin American program at the Dnepr Cup in Dnipro, second place at the Platinum Open in Mariupol, and making it to the finals of the Stanislav Shklyar Cup,” adds Oleksandr. “She left dance for ten years to pursue her education, and when she returned to training, she won the Novice Standard title at the 2026 US National Amateur Championship in the same genres she was taught in Ukraine, namely, the Latin American and European programs.”

Passing on the Teaching System

Until 2022, the Donetsk club A-Dance continued to train and mentor young talents. However, it no longer exists as a physical institution, the Russian full-scale invasion put an end to its history. Despite the hardships and the move to another country, this unique system continues to live on in the coaching practices of their students and in the performances of past and present alumni. Since early 2023, Oleksandr has been coaching at Fusion Dance Academy Sun Prairie, and in less than three years, the couple managed to build championship programs virtually from scratch, with students already winning gold medals on North American stages.

It was not a teaching style or an individual artistic signature that brought Oleksandr and his studio to the status of one of the most influential and recognizable in Ukraine, it was precisely the training system he co-developed, which continues to be successfully passed on and adapted to different cultural environments.