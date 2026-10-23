LeBron Dismisses Trump Social Media Attack: ‘Slow News Day’

You would think President Trump would have important matters to discuss on the road to a critical midterm election. But nope, he’s picking a fight with LeBron James.

Trump hit social media and called out LeBron James for stretching during the National Anthem, calling it “disrespect.”

Trump: "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that… pic.twitter.com/zxnO4CBZTP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2026

“I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump said in the post. “LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

But salute to King James for not feeding the fire. After completing a comeback win over his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, Bron spoke to the media: “It’s a slow news day at the office, you know. Slow news day in the office.”